Newspaper: Some Armenia people-parties to carry out anti-propaganda against ex-President Kocharyan

YEREVAN. – Past daily of Armenia writes: [Acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan is "busy" working out mechanisms in terms of campaigning in the upcoming [snap parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20].
First, the ruling force, according to the information, will be engaged exclusively in anti-propaganda. (…). However, Pashinyan will not be satisfied with [just] this.
According to Past newspaper’s information, he will send to several fake opposition units for election campaign to fight against the real opposition forces from which he senses a tangible danger. Moreover, each of these units will have its own clear "target." For example, some people-parties with Western funding and a pronounced Western orientation will be "sent" to carry out anti-propaganda solely against [second President] Robert Kocharyan (…).
By the way, these units are already busy with that today. Moreover, they are already touring the settlements, going to meetings with 4-5 people, in which people fewer than them participate.
Let us add that Pashinyan is now thinking about the possibility of forming at least 2-3 blocs from those units, so that both his wishes will be fulfilled and the well-known Western "centers" will be satisfied.