CSTO Security Councils’ chiefs discuss national security threats

The secretaries of the security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)-member countries met with the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in the capital Dushanbe. This was reported on Thursday by the press service of the Security Council of Russia.
"The national security challenges of and threats to Russia, Tajikistan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan, as well as issues of cooperation between the countries within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization were discussed," the statement said.
The secretaries of the security councils of the CSTO-member countries are in Dushanbe to hold a meeting of their committee.