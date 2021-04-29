Armenia acting premier: Coronavirus vaccination should be carried out in army

YEREVAN. – We have great potential for vaccination against the coronavirus, but we face a problem that this potential is not being met properly, which poses risks—not only in healthcare, but also economic. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.
The acting premier called on the members of the interim government to be vaccinated within the next week.
He informed that Armenia currently had the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines, and it was going to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from China in the near future.
The PM assured that if any vaccine poses a threat to lives of Armenian citizens, the government will not accept that vaccine.
Pashinyan added that some movements against these vaccines had started in Armenia, and it was not clear what their objective was.
"Currently, only 2,690 people are vaccinated in Armenia, which is a disgracefully low figure. (…). It is very important to silence all those voices that are starting a campaign against vaccinations. Businesses must be engaged so that vaccinations are carried out at a proper level. Also, a vaccination process must be carried out in the [Armenian] armed forces, in state bodies, in general," Pashinyan stressed.