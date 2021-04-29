News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia acting premier: Coronavirus vaccination should be carried out in army
Armenia acting premier: Coronavirus vaccination should be carried out in army
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


YEREVAN. – We have great potential for vaccination against the coronavirus, but we face a problem that this potential is not being met properly, which poses risks—not only in healthcare, but also economic. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government of Armenia.

The acting premier called on the members of the interim government to be vaccinated within the next week.

He informed that Armenia currently had the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines, and it was going to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from China in the near future.

The PM assured that if any vaccine poses a threat to lives of Armenian citizens, the government will not accept that vaccine.

Pashinyan added that some movements against these vaccines had started in Armenia, and it was not clear what their objective was.

"Currently, only 2,690 people are vaccinated in Armenia, which is a disgracefully low figure. (…). It is very important to silence all those voices that are starting a campaign against vaccinations. Businesses must be engaged so that vaccinations are carried out at a proper level. Also, a vaccination process must be carried out in the [Armenian] armed forces, in state bodies, in general," Pashinyan stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey signs deal to import 50,000,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
To date, Turkey has used...
 Nine new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,661 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,652 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 New Chinese COVID-19 vaccine allowed to be tested in humans
The drug was developed by CNBG, a subsidiary of Sinopharm...
 Iran launches mass production of its own COVID-19 vaccine
It is planned to produce more than 30 million doses of the COVIRAN...
 US to provide additional aid to India in response to COVID-19 situation
The United States is working closely with the government of India...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos