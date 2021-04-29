Generals who warn Macron about France's collapse will be punished

The generals in reserve, who signed an open letter to French President Emmanuel Macron about the disintegration of the country, will appear before the military council and may be removed from service, Chief of Staff of the French Armed Forces François Lecointre told Parisien.
Lecointre called the measures against those who signed the letter an exceptional procedure launched at the request of the French Minister of Defense, RIA Novosti reported.
The chief of staff also noted that 18 active military personnel had already been identified among the signatories, four of whom were officers. They will be disciplined. The degree of punishment that will be applied to each of them is now being considered.
According to Lecointre, this appeal does not reflect the current mood in the military.