News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
519.81
EUR
627.2
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia army ex-deputy chief vs. President court case kicks off
Armenia army ex-deputy chief vs. President court case kicks off
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents


YEREVAN. – The hearing of the lawsuit by former First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Tiran Khachatryan, against President Armen Sarkissian got underway Thursday at the Administrative Court of Armenia.

Khachatryan has petitioned to the court with a request to invalidate President Sarkissian's decree on his dismissal from the aforesaid capacity.

The Prime Minister's Office and the General Staff of the Armed Forces are involved as a third party in this case.

President Armen Sargsyan had dismissed Tiran Khachatryan from the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces by a decree on February 24, and based on then Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's proposal.

Khachatryan was fired for laughing for a long time in connection with Pashinyan's statement about the 10% explosion of the Russian-made Iskander missile during the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia 1st President on PM continuing to serve in office after resignation and upcoming elections
First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan...
 Matter of electing new Armenia PM to be discussed at parliament special session on May 3
National Assembly speaker Ararat Mirzoyan informed…
 ArmLur.am: Armenia army ex-chief demands full publication of President, his remarks at Security Council meeting
In response to the documents published by the Security Council, Onik Gasparyan had stated that these documents do not fully reflect the content of the reports, distorting the reality…
 Armenia army ex-first deputy chief sues President, PM
With this lawsuit, Khachatryan asks the court to…
 Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party on call made by ex-chief of Armenian army's General Staff
Former chief of the General Staff of the...
 ArmLur.am: Armenia army General Staff ex-chief issues statement
Gasparyan addressed the parliament speaker and the heads of its factions…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos