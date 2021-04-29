Armenia acting PM: It might turn out that there has to be a stamp in vaccinated citizens' passports

It’s very important for us to have digitized information about vaccinated citizens starting today. This is what acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s government session.
“We don’t know what procedures there might be in the future. It might turn out that there will be a green passport, or there might be an indication in the passport, etc. We need to be able to find vaccinated citizens in a matter of seconds, if it becomes necessary to localize those procedures. It might turn out that there has to be a stamp in the passport,” he said.
Acting Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan informed that there is already an app that was registered in Upstore yesterday, allowing citizens to receive certification of their vaccination through an app with a green barcode. She added that the whole process of the vaccination is registered on an electronic platform from where the information will be automatically shown through the app.
A guide showing how the app needs to be downloaded and how it needs to be used will be posted on the website of the Ministry of Health today or tomorrow.