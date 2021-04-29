Acting PM: Armenia will get 1mn doses of coronavirus vaccines from Russia

YEREVAN. – Armenia will acquire 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Russia. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated about this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the interim government, adding that there is an arrangement on this matter.
"Negotiations are underway to bring a huge number of vaccines to Armenia from other partners, too. And imagine, let's bring all that, spend huge state funds, and in the end it turns out that we are not getting vaccinated in principle. It will turn out to be a very bad thing, a double, triple bad effect. So, we should not pay attention to speculations about the vaccines," Pashinyan added.
And referring to the information that Armenia has brought coronavirus vaccines that expire in May, the acting premier said that the people will be vaccinated only with the vaccines that are not expired.