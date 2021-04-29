One more death from coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – One more death from the coronavirus has been recorded in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and is the first such fatality in the last six months, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The casualty was a 60-year-old woman.
Also, 70 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh, and from which three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed.
At present, 28 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 6,405 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 780 of them have come back positive.
A total of 2,664 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 23,860 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.