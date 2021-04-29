News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
One more death from coronavirus reported in Artsakh
One more death from coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – One more death from the coronavirus has been recorded in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and is the first such fatality in the last six months, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. The casualty was a 60-year-old woman.

Also, 70 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh, and from which three new cases of coronavirus were confirmed.

At present, 28 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 6,405 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 780 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,664 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 23,860 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Acting PM: Armenia will get 1mn doses of coronavirus vaccines from Russia
There is an arrangement on this matter…
 Armenia acting premier: Coronavirus vaccination should be carried out in army
Also, businesses should be engaged…
 Turkey signs deal to import 50,000,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
To date, Turkey has used...
 Nine new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
A total of 2,661 cases have been confirmed so far in Artsakh…
 Four new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
A total of 2,652 cases have been confirmed so far in Karabakh…
 New Chinese COVID-19 vaccine allowed to be tested in humans
The drug was developed by CNBG, a subsidiary of Sinopharm...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos