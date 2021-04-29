News
Thursday
April 29
4 people killed in a German hospital
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Four bodies with signs of violent death were found in a hospital in Potsdam, Germany, Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported.

Another person was seriously injured. The dead and the victim were found in different wards of the clinic in the Babelsberg area of ​​Potsdam.

The police said that the injuries on the bodies of the deceased indicate that they appeared as a result of a severe external violent influence.

A police officer was detained as part of the premeditated murder investigation. While other details are not provided, it is also unknown whether all the victims of the hospital were patients.

The newspaper reports that the institution in which the incident occurred is intended for the constant care of people with disabilities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
