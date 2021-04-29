Melkonyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan security service heads last met on captives’ issue month ago

YEREVAN. – Meetings between the directors of the national security services of Armenia and Azerbaijan are held regularly to resolve the issue of captives. Deputy director of the National Security Service (NSS), Stepan Melkonyan, on Thursday told this to reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia.
But he could not recall exactly when they had last met. "Probably a month ago; [but] this does not mean that there is no communication [between them]. Apart from direct meetings, there is also a telephone link," Melkonyan added.