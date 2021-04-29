Armenia ex-President Kocharyan on recent Artsakh war: In my opinion this was planned defeat

We should not have lost this war like this; in general, we should not have lost this war. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters, and referring to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020.
"On the third, fourth day of the war, I already saw that we have a most serious problem. The [Armenian] state did not fully take upon itself the managing of this war; this is the biggest problem. No army can fight for more than a week. Usually, in case of such wars, the army, according to calculations, resists five to seven days. During that time the army begins to be replenished. The biggest problem was that the army took the first big blow, but in order to continue, other processes had to be done—state work, rear work, army replenishment, general mobilization, proper management of mobile resources...—; this simply did not happen," Kocharyan said, adding that this is the reason why the condition of the Armenian armed forces was not so bad during the first four to five days of this war.
"The enemy had broken through the front for 3-4 km for 14 km in the south, and the enemy had advanced on an approximately 5km stretch in the north. After that, the [Armenian] state had to enter the ‘game’ with all its might; it did not enter, from there the retreat started with speed. I'm disappointed with this whole process and do not have answers to many questions why it happened like this. I believe we will receive their answers after June 21 [the next day of the upcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia]," Robert Kocharyan emphasized.
The second president said that it is necessary to find out what is under the statement by the generals of the General Staff of the Armed Forces because when he read it, he realized that everyone has a lot to say. "My impression is that this was a planned defeat. We need to find out what the motivation was, who the planner was, and who was the one who carried out that planned defeat," Kocharyan said.