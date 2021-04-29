Armenian analyst: US intends to overturn Resolution 907 and provide military assistance to Azerbaijan

The US intends to overturn Resolution 907 and provide military assistance to Azerbaijan. This is what international relations specialist Suren Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page. He also wrote the following:
“I would like to remind that the Freedom Support Act prohibits the provision of any assistance to Azerbaijan. Simultaneously, the President has the power to overturn the law and provide assistance to Azerbaijan, and the President has been overturning the law in March-April every year since 2001.
The fact that Biden had promised to revisit this assistance is a different story, but Armenia didn’t do its homework in this, as well as all other directions.”