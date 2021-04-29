2nd president Kocharyan on Armenian POWs’ issue: Campaign should start which Azerbaijan “nerves” can’t stand

You just have to increase the pressure. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters, and referring to how the remaining Armenian captives can be returned from Azerbaijan.

"It is difficult to hold captives for long; the [respective] country is always under pressure. We had 130-140 captives after the first [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the early 1990s], and it is not that you are happy to hold captives because the pressure [on you] is great. Armenia must use all its diplomatic opportunities to put pressure on Azerbaijan by these international organizations, as well as by various countries. There comes a time when they have to think: ‘The ‘headache’ is big, it is better that we get rid of that issue, return those people.’ If they [the Armenian side] do [it] at the pace they do now, it can take years. It is necessary to start a campaign so that the ‘nerves’ of Azerbaijan cannot stand and give [the Armenian captives] back quickly. My impression is that they [the Azerbaijanis] still want something from our state, that's why they are holding the captives. They are holding [them] with the expectation that they will get something in exchange," Kocharyan said.

According to him, the aforesaid may be connected with the northern areas where there is a question of enclaves, it may be a question of getting a corridor through Syunik Province of Armenia, it may be a question of building the Karmir Shuka-Shushi motorway in Karabakh, it may also be a question of the status of the Defense Army of Artsakh. "There are at least four big issues on which they [the Azerbaijanis] have some expectations, anticipations and ‘appetite,’ and it seems to them that the issue of captives is the club in their hands with which they can force Armenia to make concessions on these issues. We [the Armenian side] must not allow the issue of captives to become a matter of territorial or other ‘trade.’ It's not good for the captives themselves because they [the Azerbaijanis] can release a few people and then say, 'Solve this issue, too,’ and that may be delayed," emphasized the second president of Armenia.