News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
April 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
2nd president Kocharyan on Armenian POWs’ issue: Campaign should start which Azerbaijan “nerves” can’t stand
2nd president Kocharyan on Armenian POWs’ issue: Campaign should start which Azerbaijan “nerves” can’t stand
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


You just have to increase the pressure. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters, and referring to how the remaining Armenian captives can be returned from Azerbaijan.

"It is difficult to hold captives for long; the [respective] country is always under pressure. We had 130-140 captives after the first [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in the early 1990s], and it is not that you are happy to hold captives because the pressure [on you] is great. Armenia must use all its diplomatic opportunities to put pressure on Azerbaijan by these international organizations, as well as by various countries. There comes a time when they have to think: ‘The ‘headache’ is big, it is better that we get rid of that issue, return those people.’ If they [the Armenian side] do [it] at the pace they do now, it can take years. It is necessary to start a campaign so that the ‘nerves’ of Azerbaijan cannot stand and give [the Armenian captives] back quickly. My impression is that they [the Azerbaijanis] still want something from our state, that's why they are holding the captives. They are holding [them] with the expectation that they will get something in exchange," Kocharyan said.

According to him, the aforesaid may be connected with the northern areas where there is a question of enclaves, it may be a question of getting a corridor through Syunik Province of Armenia, it may be a question of building the Karmir Shuka-Shushi motorway in Karabakh, it may also be a question of the status of the Defense Army of Artsakh. "There are at least four big issues on which they [the Azerbaijanis] have some expectations, anticipations and ‘appetite,’ and it seems to them that the issue of captives is the club in their hands with which they can force Armenia to make concessions on these issues. We [the Armenian side] must not allow the issue of captives to become a matter of territorial or other ‘trade.’ It's not good for the captives themselves because they [the Azerbaijanis] can release a few people and then say, 'Solve this issue, too,’ and that may be delayed," emphasized the second president of Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: We can bring back Artsakh’s Shushi, Hadrut through negotiations
I have confidence that we can, to restore the territory of Karabakh [(Artsakh)], at least to the extent of the former NKAO, through negotiations…
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan on recent Artsakh war: In my opinion this was planned defeat
We will get the answers to the questions after June 21…
 EU issues statement on captives from recent Artsakh conflict
It called on Azerbaijan to provide the outstanding information requested by the European Court of Human Rights…
 Armenia acting PM: Last night EU made important statement on captives’ issue
Azerbaijan is not fulfilling the [respective] obligation it assumed, and we can record that this fact is already becoming a matter on the international agenda…
 Nearly 100 criminal cases initiated on facts of crimes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces
Hired militants, citizens of Azerbaijan, were involved as accused...
 Armenia President addresses CoE and OSCE Secretaries General with letters regarding Armenian POWs issue
In his letter, the President talked about...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos