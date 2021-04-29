News
Thursday
April 29
Armenia Investigative Committee summons ARF-D members
Armenia Investigative Committee summons ARF-D members
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Artsvik Minasyan, Gegham Manukyan and Gerasim Vardanyan have been summoned to the Investigative Committee of Armenia for questioning.

The case under which they have been summoned remains unclear.

In this regard, attorney Benik Galstyan posted on his Facebook page that summoning them to the Investigative Committee is linked to the protest that the members of the political party held near the Prosecutor General’s Office today.

In regard to the attorney’s Facebook post, Advisor to the Prosecutor General Gor Abrahamyan wrote that Minasyan, Manukyan and Vardanyan had been notified about the investigative operation since April 27, meaning the transfer of notices and summoning to questioning can’t be linked to the demonstration held near the Prosecutor General’s Office in any way.
