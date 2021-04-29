News
Thursday
April 29
Armenia acting economy minister says he'll resign if two-digit economic growth isn't ensured by end of this year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Economic growth in March of this year will be in the range of 3.8% compared with March 2020, and this will ensure two-digit growth by the end of this year. This is what acting Minister of Economy of Armenia Vahan Kerobyan told reporters today.

Kerobyan assured that he would resign, if two-digit economic growth isn’t ensured by the end of this year.

“Several investors are making serious investments, regardless of the elections. I have talks with investors, who are making investments, and those who are trying to present the situation in Armenia negatively aren’t aware of the real life and the real figures,” Kerobyan stated.
