2nd President Kocharyan: We have serious governance crisis in Armenia

Why were our positions quite strong both in the negotiation process and on the line of contact, in general? Because the state was strong. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters.

"We knew clearly that our army was not only not inferior, but one step ahead of the Azerbaijani army. We were growing in double-digit economic growth without having oil and [natural] gas. The system of governance was much more effective in Armenia. If you are ahead, more powerful, more interesting for the world with all the factors, you can always advance your interests. Now we cannot speak of any success in a number of issues if the state is in such a weak condition. If we do not strengthen Armenia, nothing will happen, the rest is idle talk," Kocharyan said.

He emphasized that there is a serious governance crisis in Armenia. "In a working business, the owner can change and in a year it will fall apart in a way that even the place will not be visible. Otherwise, it may double its chances. We must now come out of this crisis of governance. Elections are a way out of this crisis. It would be best if they resigned, not run; but they do not. He [acting PM Nikol Pashinyan] says, ‘Come, share my guilt with me.’ I do not think this is the right approach," he said.