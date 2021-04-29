Mishustin says fraternal ties with Armenia are dear to Russia

Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin transmitted the greetings of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and stated that the fraternal relations with Armenia are dear to Russia and that they have been allied and strategic relations for many years, RIA Novosti reports.
Mishustin added that Moscow attaches importance to its fraternal ties with Yerevan. According to him, the statement adopted by the leaders of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Armenia following the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh have created big opportunities for cooperation.
“This is first and foremost the unblocking of all economic and transport links and the creation of new infrastructure railways. All this creates conditions for sustainable development of the Transcaucasian region,” Mishustin noted.