Dollar gains value in Armenia
Dollar gains value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 520.63/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is up by AMD 0.82 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 630.95 (up by AMD 3.75), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 725.55 (up by AMD 3.59), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.01 (up by AMD 0.06) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 433.03, AMD 29,664.22 and AMD 20,337.45, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
