Armenia National Security Service: 21-km sector of road in Syunik Province to be controlled with technical resources

The disputed 21-km sector of the road in Syunik Province of Armenia will be controlled with technical resources. This is what Commander of the Border Guard Troops of the National Security Service of Armenia, Colonel Arman Maralchyan said during today’s discussion on the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on State Border and related laws held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Defense and Security of the National Assembly.
According to him, the number of duty details has grown in the mentioned territory over the past few days. “We’re currently discussing the issue of establishing control along the entire length of this road through the use of technical resources. This will help us control every meter of the territory. Works are underway,” Maralchyan said.