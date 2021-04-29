China says US is stepping up military activity against it

During the administration of President Joe Biden, the activity of US warships and surveillance aircraft aimed at China has increased significantly, AP reported referring to the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Defense Wu Qian.
US Navy destroyer Mustin recently conducted close surveillance of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its battle group, he said.
This seriously affected the training activities of the Chinese side and threatened the safety of navigation and personnel on both sides, he said, adding that the ship had been warned and a formal protest had been sent to the United States.
According to the official, the activity of US warships increased by 20% and aircraft by 40%.
The United States often sends ships and aircraft to work in the seas and airspace near China, contributing to regional militarization and threatening regional peace and stability, Wu Qian noted.