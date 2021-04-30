News
Saudi Arabia to close 8 more Turkish schools
Saudi Arabia to close 8 more Turkish schools
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

Saudi Arabia will close eight more schools associated with Turkey's education administration, Anadolu reports, citing diplomatic sources.

The Saudi Arabian education ministry has informed the school administration of this decision.

Relations between Ankara and Riyadh have escalated since the 2018 Istanbul assassination of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabian authorities have been advocating an unofficial boycott of Turkish goods and services since October after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Gulf kingdom and its allies of destabilizing the region.

Five Turkish schools in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina were closed late last year, despite attempts by the Turkish authorities to intervene.
