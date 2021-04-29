Sergey Lavrov to visit Yerevan and Baku

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov will visit Yerevan and Baku.
According to the official representative of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, in accordance with the agreements reached, Sergey Lavrov will pay working visits to Yerevan on May 5-6, and Baku on May 10-11.
Talks with the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan are planned.
During the contacts, it is expected to thoroughly consider a wide range of issues of bilateral and regional cooperation, as well as interaction in the international arena.
Priority attention will be paid to the practical implementation of the statements of the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan dated November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021.