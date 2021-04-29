Vatican: Pope Francis declares war on corruption

Pope Francis has issued a new anti-corruption law, AP reported.
Tough new anti-corruption rules require cardinals and Vatican managers to periodically declare that they only invest in funds that comply with Catholic doctrine and are not under criminal investigation or hiding money in tax havens․
The new law also prohibits any Vatican employee from receiving work-related gifts over € 40. The ban is intended to curtail the sometimes lavish gifts that Vatican officials are accustomed to receiving from wealthy philanthropists, friends, and fellow clergymen.
The Vatican's prosecutor's office has been investigating corruption related to the Vatican's investment in a London real estate business for almost two years. The pontiff preached about eliminating corruption in the Vatican for eight years, but the new law marks his biggest step in ensuring the purity of his cardinals and managers.
The pontiff ruled that all new employees must sign a declaration confirming that they have never been convicted of a crime and are not currently under investigation for crimes including money laundering, corruption, fraud, exploitation of minors, or tax evasion.
The statement must be confirmed every two years, with possible dismissal as punishment for lying.