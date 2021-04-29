New York Mayor plans to fully reopen city on July 1

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to fully reopen the city on July 1.
According to him, they are ready for stores, offices, and theaters to reopen in full force, MSNBC reported.
The main reason for his optimism that the country's largest citywill be able to return to normal levels of work is that 6.3 million doses of vaccine have been administered in a city of about 8.3 million people, he noted.
It is not yet clear how the mayor's plans will align with those of the state government, which controls restrictions on restaurants and other businesses.