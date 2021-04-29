Armenia Investigative Committee reports discovery of a human skull in field in village, preparing a report

On April 28, the Abovyan Investigation Division of the Kotayk Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Armenia received an alarm from the Kotayk Police Department according to which a human skull had been found in a field in Kaputan village.
The Investigative Committee told Armenian News-NEWS.am that investigators inspected the scene and found a human skull with several wounds in the middle of the field located at the tip of Kaputan village of Kotayk Province. In addition, they found the body of a man coated with a layer of soil and somewhat decayed at a nearly 40 cm depth, and the part above the abdomen was missing.
Forensic medicine expert examination of the body has been designated.
The Abovyan Investigation Division of the Kotayk Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee is preparing a report.