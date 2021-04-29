News
Thursday
April 29
News
Protest staged near Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends
Protest staged near Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The sole purpose of today’s protest was to tell all employees of the Prosecutor General’s Office that we’re the type of people who fight and don’t get scared. This is what member of the Bureau of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Artsvik Minasyan told reporters during today’s protest staged near the Prosecutor General’s Office of Armenia.

“We will liberate our country from all types of agents of Turkey and Azerbaijan, observing the memory of our martyred soldiers. The sole purpose of today’s protest was to hold a peaceful protest and give our evaluation of and shame the law-enforcement officers who are violating the interest of Armenia. They are placing service to the authorities above service to the homeland. They will be held liable for their actions and inaction soon,” he said, adding that they will shape Armenia without Nikol [Nikol Pashinyan].

Minasyan said today’s protest is ending and the political party will announce the future events.

The protest was “against the ongoing widespread unlawfulness and legal chaos in Armenia”.

Today a few members of the ARF-D were summoned to the Investigative Committee.
