Armenian economist: Acting economy minister probably believes in his absurd statements

Acting Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan probably believes in his absurd statements. This is what economist Vardan Bostanjyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Bostanjyan noted that Kerobyan doesn’t have an understanding of the situation and isn’t familiar with economic standards. He doesn’t rule out the fact that Kerobyan is really trying to do his job, but adds that his predictions of two-digit economic growth are not enough.
“I get the impression that he simply doesn’t understand anything. Armenian economy has collapsed, and there is no prospect for drastic changes. As far as the lay-off of employees of the Ministry of Economy is concerned, optimization must be grounded, but Kerobyan didn’t present the grounds for lay-offs,” Bostanjyan stated, adding that it’s simply absurd to talk about economic growth when incomes are being cut and poverty is increasing.
“The authorities are simply ‘burying’ Armenia by offering the establishment of economic ties with Turkey and Azerbaijan since Armenian economy is less competitive,” he concluded.