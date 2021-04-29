News
Thursday
April 29
News
France to ease quarantine from May 19
France to ease quarantine from May 19
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

France will begin easing nighttime curfews and will allow cafes, bars, and restaurants to offer services in open areas from May 19, Reuters reported.

President Emmanuel Macron, who is under pressure from business groups and a COVID-weary public, has announced a four-phase plan to end the monthly quarantine.

The easing will come even though the number of new daily cases and patients with COVID-19 receiving treatment in intensive care units is much higher than when the two previous lockdowns were canceled. Macron said this was made possible by the deployment of the vaccine.

Museums, cinemas and theaters will reopen on 19 May. Foreign tourists with a health pass will be allowed to visit France again from June 9th.

According to the data, the incidence rate in and around Paris averaged 459 per 100,000 in the seven days to 25 April and continues to decline. Ile-de-France is home to almost a fifth of France's population and accounts for 30% of economic activity. According to the Reuters tracker, about 22% of all French citizens have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Accelerating deployments in France, Europe and developing countries is paramount to combat the virus, Macron said.

Macron said France could use a digital or paper health pass to help contain the spread of the virus at crowded events.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
