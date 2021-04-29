News
Thursday
April 29
Thursday
April 29
Armenia MFA condemns damaging and burning of pedestal of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan
Armenia MFA condemns damaging and burning of pedestal of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents, Culture

We strongly condemn the damaging and burning of the pedestal of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, a symbol of India's independence and statehood, peace advocate and humanist. This is stated in the comment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on the act of vandalism against the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan.

The comment also states the following:

“This is a provocation against the centuries-old Armenian-Indian friendship, dynamically developing since the independence.

The issue of preserving monuments is an obligation of all of us, and any such act of vandalism and desecration is an encroachment on the universal values, the perpetrators of which must be held accountable within the law.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
