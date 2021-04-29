Armenian parliamentary speaker: Public's response may be coarse if changes aren't made in judiciary

Total global spending on COVID-19 vaccines to reach $ 157 billion by 2025

Republican Party of Armenia to run in snap parliamentary elections through alliance with opposition party

Armenia MFA condemns damaging and burning of pedestal of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan

Armenia's Pashinyan attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's narrow-format meeting

France to ease quarantine from May 19

China says US is stepping up military activity against it

NATO conducts large-scale drills in Albania

Armenia acting economy minister urges protesters to apply for jobs at ministry

Armenia MOD: 8-10 Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes cross over to area between military posts

Armenian MFA: Russia FM to pay visit to Armenia from May 5 to 6

EU issues statement on Armenian POWs in Baku, human skull found in Armenia village, 29.04.21 digest

Armenia National Security Service: 21-km sector of road in Syunik Province to be controlled with technical resources

Protest staged near Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends

Armenia Investigative Committee reports discovery of a human skull in field in village, preparing a report

Yerevan mayor hosts counterpart of Karabakh's Stepanakert who is on unofficial visit

French MPs intend to submit bills criminalizing denial of Armenian Genocide and regarding Artsakh

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Supreme Judicial Council acting chairman and members

Armenia acting economy minister says he'll resign if two-digit economic growth isn't ensured by end of this year

Melkonyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan security service heads last met on captives’ issue month ago

Protest being staged outside Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Mishustin says fraternal ties with Armenia are dear to Russia

Armenia acting PM: It might turn out that there has to be a stamp in vaccinated citizens' passports

Sergey Lavrov to visit Yerevan and Baku

European Parliament requires EU to introduce COVID certificates for a year

Armenia 1st Ombudsperson on National Security Service summoning her and her husband to questioning

2nd President Kocharyan: We have serious governance crisis in Armenia

Peskov says Washington's recognition of Armenian Genocide is a "carrot and stick" game

Armenian analyst: US intends to overturn Resolution 907 and provide military assistance to Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with Russia’s Mishustin

Armenia to set ban on sale of Turkish goods

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: We can bring back Artsakh’s Shushi, Hadrut through negotiations

2nd president Kocharyan on Armenian POWs’ issue: Campaign should start which Azerbaijan “nerves” can’t stand

4 people killed in a German hospital

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan on recent Artsakh war: In my opinion this was planned defeat

Armenia Investigative Committee summons ARF-D members

Armenia National Security Service official: There is commission that studies border delimitation issues

Spokesperson: Armenia acting premier arrives in Russia’s Kazan (PHOTOS)

Catholicos of All Armenians travels to US

One more death from coronavirus reported in Artsakh

New deputy provincial governor is appointed to Armenia’s Tavush

Acting PM: Armenia will get 1mn doses of coronavirus vaccines from Russia

Armenia has new 1st deputy minister of labor, social affairs

Human skull found in one of Armenian villages

EU issues statement on captives from recent Artsakh conflict

Under Constitution Pashinyan obliged to continue fulfilling Armenia PM’s duties, says acting justice minister

Generals who warn Macron about France's collapse will be punished

Armenia acting premier: Coronavirus vaccination should be carried out in army

Singapore and Thailand are first in world to launch cross-border fast payment system

Armenia acting PM: Last night EU made important statement on captives’ issue

Nearly 100 criminal cases initiated on facts of crimes of Azerbaijani Armed Forces

Armenia army ex-deputy chief vs. President court case kicks off

656 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World oil prices on the rise

CSTO Security Councils’ chiefs discuss national security threats

Armenia’s Pashinyan heading for Russia on working visit

US calls on Turkey to refrain from further purchasing of weapons, military equipment from Russia

Armenia interim government holding Cabinet meeting

Newspaper: Entry threshold to change before Armenia forthcoming snap parliamentary elections?

Newspaper: Some Armenia people-parties to carry out anti-propaganda against ex-President Kocharyan

Republic Party to run alone in Armenia snap parliamentary elections

Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting to be held Thursday, Friday

Arizona bans abortion due to genetic abnormalities in fetus

Armenia President addresses CoE and OSCE Secretaries General with letters regarding Armenian POWs issue

8 Armenian political parties issue statement stating that Nikol Pashinyan can't be acting PM

Antony Blinken: Biden didn't try to cast blame on Turkey when he talked about the Armenian Genocide

Senior U.S. delegation headed to Middle East to hold talks over Iran nuclear deal

Blinken holds talks with Aliyev, states need for OSCE Minsk Group's continuing efforts for Karabakh conflict settlement

Anonymous citizens desecrate statue of Gandhi in Yerevan (PHOTOS)

19-year-old Yerevan citizen tries to jump off 14th floor of building, suicide attempt prevented

Armenia's forests also affected by use of white phosphorus munitions during Karabakh war

Iran intends to increase trade turnover with Turkey to $30,000,000,000

Armenia 3rd President on incumbent authorities, calls them 'jackals', not 'wolf stranglers'

Armenia President doesn't have power to comment on lawfulness of PM's term of office after resignation

Turkey signs deal to import 50,000,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

His Holiness Aram I thanks US President for calling Armenian Genocide by its name

Armenia opposition party leader files civil claim against independent MP Arman Babajanyan

Karabakh President meets with MFA personnel

Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution sends letter of thanks to Armenia President