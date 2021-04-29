News
Republican Party of Armenia to run in snap parliamentary elections through alliance with opposition party
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The Republican Party of Armenia will run in the snap elections of the National Assembly. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan declared after the session of the Executive Body of the Republican Party of Armenia at the political party’s headquarters.

“Taking into consideration the vital imperative to make the capitulator resign, the importance of using all means and efforts to achieve this goal, the latest developments in the field of the opposition, the Republican Party of Armenia has decided to participate in the nationwide process, if snap parliamentary elections are held in Armenia.

After summing up the recommendations on the possible formats for participation and cooperation, the Republican Party of Armenia decided to start forming a pre-electoral alliance with Homeland Party.

Simultaneously, the Republican Party of Armenia recorded the unconstitutional, unlawful, autocratic and repressive actions of the current conspiratorial regime which are making this process distrustful and illegitimate,” Ashotyan added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
