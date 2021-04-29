Armenian parliamentary speaker: Public's response may be coarse if changes aren't made in judiciary

All surveys show that impartial, fair and trustworthy courts are one of the major problems for Armenian society, at least at the level of public perception. This is what Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan said during his meeting with members of the Supreme Judicial Council today.

“Let’s also admit that not a lot has changed in this regard over the past years. The legislature has made rather serious efforts in this direction, and has also given the SJC an additional toolkit. The legislature is ready to continue efforts to make all the necessary changes, but I believe the SJC and the judiciary have a lot of work to do,” Mirzoyan said.

Mirzoyan said any attempt of the judicial authorities to get involved in political processes is inadmissible and grossly contradicts a judge’s oath and the judicial legislation.

“The public can’t constantly wait for the recovery of the judiciary. If specific changes aren’t made, I think the public’s response will be rather coarse,” Mirzoyan wrote on his Facebook page.