Republican Party of Armenia Vice-President on cooperation with opposition Homeland Party

We believe that our possible political partnership with the opposition Homeland Party will be the most effective partnership in order to make the capitulator step down from power. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan announced after the session of the political party’s Supreme Body, touching upon the question why the political party is forming an alliance with Homeland Party.
Reporters asked whether the Republican Party of Armenia isn’t constraint by the fact that Artur Vanetsyan was criminally prosecuting the former authorities (Ashotyan’s teammates) when he was the director of the National Security Service, Ashotyan said the following:
“Out of the political role-players, the Republican Party of Armenia is the last party to which the question about cooperation with Artur Vanetsyan can be address since the incumbent authorities and the most outstanding members of the opposition, and after the embarrassing culmination of the war — the opposition Homeland Salvation Movement have cooperated with Artur Vanetsyan.” Ashotyan added that Vanetsyan resigned because he had concerns, yet the authorities continued to act by repressing.
Ashotyan also said the formation of an alliance with second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan wasn’t considered during the Supreme Body’s session.