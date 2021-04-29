News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia acting FM, French MPs touch upon regional security and peace
Armenia acting FM, French MPs touch upon regional security and peace
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian today received deputies of the National Assembly of France Guy Teissier, Francois Pupponi, Valerie Boyer, Marguerite Dupree-Odiber and Xavier Breton.

As reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Aivazian expressed satisfaction with the great contributions and consistent efforts of the French parliamentarians to support the Armenian people and consistently advance the Armenian-French friendship agenda.

Acting Minister Aivazian stated that such high representation of France at the events commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide affirms France’s unwavering commitment to universal values and dignity.

The acting minister and French MPs exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenian-French bilateral agenda. They also touched upon regional security and peace. In this context, Aivazian called the MPs’ attention to the humanitarian situation created in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) following the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, as well as the socio-economic issues facing the Armenians of Artsakh and the urgency of addressing those issues.

Acting Foreign Minister Aivazian expressed gratitude to the French parliamentarians for the support provided to the Armenians of Artsakh during and after the war.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ombudsman to French MPs: Azerbaijan is artificially delaying and politicizing return of Armenian POWs
Tatoyan also stated that all Armenian servicemen...
 Armenia National Security Service: 21-km sector of road in Syunik Province to be controlled with technical resources
According to him, the...
 Melkonyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan security service heads last met on captives’ issue month ago
They communicate by phone, too, added the deputy director of the National Security Service of Armenia…
 Sergey Lavrov to visit Yerevan and Baku
Talks with the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan are planned...
 Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: We can bring back Artsakh’s Shushi, Hadrut through negotiations
I have confidence that we can, to restore the territory of Karabakh [(Artsakh)], at least to the extent of the former NKAO, through negotiations…
 2nd president Kocharyan on Armenian POWs’ issue: Campaign should start which Azerbaijan “nerves” can’t stand
You just have to increase the pressure…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos