Armenia acting FM, French MPs touch upon regional security and peace

Armenia’s acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazian today received deputies of the National Assembly of France Guy Teissier, Francois Pupponi, Valerie Boyer, Marguerite Dupree-Odiber and Xavier Breton.
As reported the news service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Aivazian expressed satisfaction with the great contributions and consistent efforts of the French parliamentarians to support the Armenian people and consistently advance the Armenian-French friendship agenda.
Acting Minister Aivazian stated that such high representation of France at the events commemorating the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide affirms France’s unwavering commitment to universal values and dignity.
The acting minister and French MPs exchanged views on a number of issues on the Armenian-French bilateral agenda. They also touched upon regional security and peace. In this context, Aivazian called the MPs’ attention to the humanitarian situation created in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) following the Turkish-Azerbaijani aggression, as well as the socio-economic issues facing the Armenians of Artsakh and the urgency of addressing those issues.
Acting Foreign Minister Aivazian expressed gratitude to the French parliamentarians for the support provided to the Armenians of Artsakh during and after the war.