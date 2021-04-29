News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.63
EUR
630.95
RUB
7.01
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
23-year-old Karabakh war veteran dies after curving off road with asphalt leveling machine
23-year-old Karabakh war veteran dies after curving off road with asphalt leveling machine
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Shamshyan.com reports that a tragic incident took place in Shirak Province of Armenia today.

At around 7:20 p.m. a resident of the city of Maralik, 23-year-old Arman Antonyan, in circumstances yet unknown, rolled nearly 5 meters and found himself on the road with a 13-ton asphalt leveling machine while asphalting the 89-km sector of the North-South Road of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reported from the scene of the incident, Antonyan died on the spot, and his body was removed from the trunk by the firefighting-rescuers of the Shirak Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two inspectors of the Road Police and citizens. The road builders used special equipment to remove the body.

A criminal case has been launched under the elements of violation of work-related rules that negligently caused a person’s death. Those who were present said the deceased was an active veteran of the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), had fought against groups of soldiers on the frontline and had protected the part of the frontline that was trusted to him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
70-year-old woman dies after driver runs over her in Yerevan
Preliminary investigation is...
 Armenia MFA condemns damaging and burning of pedestal of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan
The issue of preserving monuments is...
 Armenia Investigative Committee reports discovery of a human skull in field in village, preparing a report
Forensic medicine expert examination of...
 4 people killed in a German hospital
The police said that the injuries on the bodies of the deceased...
Human skull found in one of Armenian villages
Other details were not disclosed...
Anonymous citizens desecrate statue of Gandhi in Yerevan (PHOTOS)
“The members of the...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos