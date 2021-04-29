23-year-old Karabakh war veteran dies after curving off road with asphalt leveling machine

Shamshyan.com reports that a tragic incident took place in Shirak Province of Armenia today.
At around 7:20 p.m. a resident of the city of Maralik, 23-year-old Arman Antonyan, in circumstances yet unknown, rolled nearly 5 meters and found himself on the road with a 13-ton asphalt leveling machine while asphalting the 89-km sector of the North-South Road of the Yerevan-Gyumri highway.
As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reported from the scene of the incident, Antonyan died on the spot, and his body was removed from the trunk by the firefighting-rescuers of the Shirak Regional Rescue Department of the Rescue Service at the Ministry of Emergency Situations, two inspectors of the Road Police and citizens. The road builders used special equipment to remove the body.
A criminal case has been launched under the elements of violation of work-related rules that negligently caused a person’s death. Those who were present said the deceased was an active veteran of the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), had fought against groups of soldiers on the frontline and had protected the part of the frontline that was trusted to him.