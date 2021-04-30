News
Friday
April 30
News
Armenia ombudsman special report: Azerbaijani attacks were accompanied by cruelties, beheadings (VIDEO)
Armenia ombudsman special report: Azerbaijani attacks were accompanied by cruelties, beheadings (VIDEO)
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani attacks were accompanied by cruelties and beheadings. This is stated in the special report of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, which he presented at the high-level forum on cooperation in the OSCE security sphere.

The ombudsman stressed that the highest bodies of the Azerbaijani government continue the fascist policy of state-sponsored hatred and enmity, racism and fascism in Azerbaijan.

Tatoyan added that, unfortunately, the international civilized community has not yet properly assessed all these facts.

Arman Tatoyan noted that all the facts recorded in his speech are based on objective and reliable evidence obtained as a result of the fact-finding work of Armenia’s ombudsman as an independent constitutional institution.

The event organized by the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation was attended by representatives of the OSCE member states, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and others.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos