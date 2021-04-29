Delegation of Armenian ex-army general's wife's NGO on visit to Karabakh

The delegation of the “5th Brigade of Victory” patriotic NGO led by President Nazik Amiryan is in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), as reported on the NGO’s Facebook page.
The following is also stated:
“Since this morning, the delegation has had several official meeting with the authorities of Artsakh and offered its support, as well as reached an agreement on the implementation of measures for protection of borders, construction works and lifting of the military-patriotic spirit.
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan highly appreciated the organization’s programs and approved the proposals, noting that the legendary 5th brigade was always with the people of Artsakh during the first war in Artsakh, the four-day war in April 2016 and the recent war, and even now, it stays true to the principles of General Manvel Grigoryan and continues its patriotic acts.
Mrs. Amiryan stated that the organization was founded by freedom fighters of the 5th brigade, their sons and grandsons and is ready to support Artsakh and its people.
The delegation had meetings with Foreign Minister Davit Babayan, Secretary of the Security Council, Major General Vitaly Balasanyan and developed cooperation plans.
At the end of the day, the “5th Brigade of Victory” patriotic NGO headed to Martakert to continue its activities.”