Friday
April 30
Friday
April 30
Karabakh President: Russia has sent 15,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Karabakh President: Russia has sent 15,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine
Region:Karabakh, Russia
Theme: Politics

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has received the first large batch (15,000 doses) of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine from the Russian Federation. This is what President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

Harutyunyan also wrote the following:

“I express my deep gratitude to the Russian-Armenian Lazarev Club and personally the Club’s council coordinator, Deputy of the Russian State Duma Konstantin Zatulin, which will help secure thousands of people of Artsakh from the novel coronavirus over the next few days. In terms of curbing the spread of the pandemic, this is a great support for Artsakh, which is overcoming the consequences of the war.”
