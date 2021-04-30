Stepanakert: Construction of new district has started in Karmir Shuka village (PHOTOS)

The construction of a new district has started in Karmir Shuka village. Artak Beglaryan, Chief of the Presidential Staff of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), wrote about this on his Facebook.
"Two days ago, together with [Artsakh] Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan and Prosecutor General Gurgen Nersisyan, we visited Taghavard and Karmir Shuka communities.
As a result of the interaction, the existing key issues and the concerns of the residents have become clearer for us (…).
The most important news was that the construction work of a new district—of more than 100 dwellings—being built for the displaced has already started in Karmir Shuka community," Beglaryan wrote in particular.