At least 44 killed in Israel pilgrimage stampede

A massive stampede at a densely packed Jewish pilgrimage site killed at least 44 people in northern Israel on Friday, with rescue workers facing chaotic crowds while trying to evacuate the injured, AFP reported.
The disaster occurred in Meron at the site of the reputed tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century Talmudic sage, where mainly ultra-Orthodox Jews flock to mark the Lag BaOmer holiday.
The pilgrimage was largest public gathering since the coronavirus pandemic began, with reports that there were three times more people there than authorized.
Initial reports indicated that the carnage began when a section of stadium seating collapsed but rescue workers later linked the casualties to a stampede.
A spokesman for the Magen David Adom, Israel's rescue service, told AFP "there were 38 dead at the scene but there were more at the hospital."
A source at the northern Ziv hospital, one of several receiving casualties, told AFP it had recorded at least six deaths.
The army and emergency services deployed helicopters to evacuate the wounded.