Newspaper: Armenia acting PM finds way to get rid of Yerevan mayor

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: [Acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan has found a way to get rid of Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan; he is waiting for the [snap parliamentary] elections to be held [on June 20], to start that work with all might.
The relations between Pashinyan and Marutyan started to get tense a year ago, and after the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war there is no communication [between them] at all. (…) Hayko, it turned out, is one of the few in the [ruling political] team who does not want to share the accountability for Pashinyan's guilt.
Pashinyan has wanted to get rid of him for a long time, but he could not find a way. (…) Now they have decided to remove the mayor with a legislative change.
They are so sure in the matter of [their] victory [in the aforesaid elections] that they plan to change the administrative-territorial division of Yerevan, and after the enlargement of the community, local self-government bodies’ elections shall take place. According to their calculations, they will hold an election in the fall, Pashinyan sees Tigran Avinyan in that position, and [Acting Minister of Territorial Administration] Suren Papikyan will be appointed Deputy Prime Minister in his stead, although [the acting PM’s chief of staff and former Minister of Health] Arsen Torosyan is also aspiring to that position.