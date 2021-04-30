Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan discusses all details with future ally party leader

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: Yesterday, the [former ruling] Republican Party of Armenia [(RPA)] decided—in the format of the SB [Supreme Body]—to run in the snap parliamentary elections to be held on June 20 (…).
And how did the closed-door session of the SB go? According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, RPA leader [and third President] Serzh Sargsyan spoke during almost the entire session of the RPA executive body yesterday. Those present got the impression that Sargsyan had come to the sitting already having made a decision. Sargsyan said that they will run with the [opposition] Homeland Party in the forthcoming snap NA [National Assembly] elections, noting that he had already discussed all the details with the leader of the future ally party, Artur Vanetsyan, and they had an agreement that prominent RPA members will be on the bloc's [electoral] list. Sargsyan noted that the RPA would have done wrong by going to the elections alone; the right option is to join Vanetsyan.
We were also informed that, as of today, the RPA figures will be engaged in the work of bringing votes.
According to our information, after Sargsyan's decision, a sharp rise in mood was observed in the RPA, that chances are noticed to returning to the NA. By the way, many people were told that Serzh Sargsyan [himself] does not in any way wish to run in the elections and will not be on the [electoral] list.