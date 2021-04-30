Armenia President: All necessary measures need to be taken to ensure POWs’ return from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian sent a letter to Peter Maurer, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), calling for the committee's assistance in taking all necessary measures, in accordance with international humanitarian law, to ensure the immediate release and safe return of Armenian POWs and civilians who are detained by Azerbaijan.
In particular, President Sarkissian stressed in the letter that several hundred Armenian servicemen and civilians were taken captive during and after the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)—and with the active support and direct participation of Turkey, and that these Armenians are tortured and treated inhumanely by Azerbaijan, the President's press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.