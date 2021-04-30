Armenia President congratulates King of Sweden on 75th birthday

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King Carl Gustaf XVI of Sweden on the occasion of his 75th birthday.
Highlighting the friendly relations between Armenia and Sweden, President Sarkissian emphasized the great contribution of Carl Gustaf XVI to the development of these relations, the President's press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the Armenian President expressed the hope that through joint efforts they will deepen and strengthen the cooperation between Armenia and Sweden—and for the benefit of their peoples.