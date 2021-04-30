News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 30
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
520.69
EUR
629.62
RUB
6.95
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia President congratulates King of Sweden on 75th birthday
Armenia President congratulates King of Sweden on 75th birthday
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to King Carl Gustaf XVI of Sweden on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

Highlighting the friendly relations between Armenia and Sweden, President Sarkissian emphasized the great contribution of Carl Gustaf XVI to the development of these relations, the President's press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the Armenian President expressed the hope that through joint efforts they will deepen and strengthen the cooperation between Armenia and Sweden—and for the benefit of their peoples.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos