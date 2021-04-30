The FUTURE ARMENIAN public initiative is launched, with 15 goals

The FUTURE ARMENIAN public initiative was launched Thursday, which intends to foster a dialogue that leads to a common framework of understanding around the sustainable development of Armenia and Armenians as a nation.
The Initiative group includes Richard Azarnia (France), Artur Alaverdyan (Armenia), Noubar Afeyan (USA), and Ruben Vardanyan (Russia). 380 people have already joined, including Nicolas Aznavour (Armenia), Garo Armen (USA), Levon Aronian (Armenia), Ruben Arutyunyan (Russia), Anthony Barsamian (USA), Georgi Derluguian (United Arab Emirates), Atom Egoyan (Canada), Eduardo Eurnekian (Argentina), Ruben Enikolopov (Russia), Stas Namin (Russia), Eric Nazarian (USA), Artem Oganov (Russia), Alice Petrossian (USA), Mari Papazian (USA), Paul Polman (Switzerland), James Tufenkian (USA), Ralph Yirikian (Armenia).
The FUTURE ARMENIAN: 15 GOALS
1. Vision Setting: Define and own Armenia’s future collectively.
2. Assured Sovereignty: Acknowledge our threatened security and construct a more effective and forward-looking defense system.
3. Historic Responsibility: Honor the memory of the victims, the survivors and saviors of the Armenian Genocide through global advocacy and humanitarian support to prevent, combat or heal from all acts of violence against humanity.
4. Free Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)]: Guarantee Artsakh’s physical security and establish its legal status.
5. Armenia-Diaspora Unity: Transform the relationship between Armenia and the Diaspora into one based on mutualism and trust.
6. Strong Diaspora: Update and enhance Diaspora’s institutions and structures to ensure their vitality and preserve Armenian worldwide heritage.
7. Strong Alliances: Counter isolation and gain relevance through strategic partnerships regionally and globally.
8. Exponential Growth: Foster a competitive economy that attracts human and financial capital.
9. Growing Population: Address Armenia’s demographic challenges by ensuring population growth, repatriation and skilled immigration to secure its future.
10. Excellence in Education: Prioritize education as the highest societal value for Armenians worldwide.
11. Preeminence of Science, Technology and Creativity: Invest in science, technology and creativity to drive innovation and development especially in health, environment and knowledge economies.
12. Good Governance: Develop effective and accountable institutions, commit to excellence and professionalism in government and society.
13. Just Society and Reduced Inequalities: Eradicate poverty, achieve openness and fairness in society.
14. Preserved Heritage: Build upon our unique identity and historic experiences and use them to inspire and guide our future.
15. Evidence-Based Decision-Making: Demand from leadership and society that national decision making be based on facts rather than illusions.
Although the timing of our launch coincides with the parliamentary election campaign in Armenia, this Initiative is beyond any political objectives and ambitions. Even while Armenia elects its future leaders, this Initiative intends to encourage open debate to select a future that would appeal and galvanize the collective forces of Armenia and Armenians globally.
The initiators also plan to organize public debates and discussions during the upcoming months, in various locations as well as virtually. The objective is to allow a broad outreach, participation and engagement on each Goal to collectively discuss how best to reach them.