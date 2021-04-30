News
Ombudsman: Employees' rights are one of the major issues during period of pandemic in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Employees' rights have become one of the major issue during the period of the pandemic in Armenia. This is what Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said during today’s report on the 2020 Annual Report of the Office of the Human Rights Defender held as part of the session held by the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia, adding that the issue concerns payment of salaries.

“People have often simply been deprived of their salaries. There have even been cases when they have been forced to go on paid or unpaid leave,” Tatoyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
