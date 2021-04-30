Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I'm not offended by the people

What should I do now? Should I do like Abu-Lala Mahari [the main character in the poem by renowned Armenian poet Avetik Isahakyan]? He was also offended by the world, everything. Should I go to the desert, and so on? The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters, referring to whether he is not offended by the Armenian people.

"In general, it is probably the most ungrateful thing to be offended by one’s own people. On the contrary, you should try to understand why it happened like that. In everything, if you have a faced a problem, ask yourself, ‘What did I do wrong?’ Maybe there is a share of your guilt in it all. No, I'm not offended [by the people]. If I were offended, am I coming back to power now to take revenge on the people? On the contrary, we will come [to power] and solve the problems of the people, and raise the standard of living, and do everything so that the new generation also senses the improvement of the quality of life. From that point of view, Armenia's opportunities are great. We have a peculiarity. It is not so easy to harm Armenia if we do not spoil everything ourselves. What was done artificially was a phenomenon of harming one's own people with one’s own hand," Kocharyan said.

The ex-President noted that he was surprised that the Armenians were deceived, despite being “cunning” in daily life. "How did that happen? It's a mystery to me. But when you study the history of other peoples, almost all nations have had such a moment. We must learn lessons from this," Robert Kocharyan added.