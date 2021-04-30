News
President to Nancy Pelosi: You, your team did everything to reach official recognition of Armenian Genocide
President to Nancy Pelosi: You, your team did everything to reach official recognition of Armenian Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, sent a letter of gratitude to the speaker Nancy Pelosi of the US House of Representatives. The letter reads as follows:

“President Biden joined the US Congress to recognize the Armenian Genocide, by making clear that “what happened should never be repeated.” We are sincerely grateful to all those who made this happen by providing their devotion, passion, and moral or any other assistance, and contribute to restoring justice.

You and your team have always been vocal about the fact that the barbarism committed against the Armenian people was a genocide. By being attached to your values, you did everything to reach the official recognition and remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. Thank you, Madam Speaker!” 
Հայերեն
