Ex-President Kocharyan: Armenia snap parliamentary elections will not be easy

Elections are a very specific technology, and I believe there is not much to “invent” here. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters.

According to him, elections mean a huge amount of campaigning, formation of commissions in the legal sector, participation in these commissions.

"You have to have a large ‘army’ of proxies who are tough, who will be able to fight for those votes in the polling stations. And we must have a large ‘army’ that guarantees that they will not attempt to steal those votes from us [in the snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20]. In fact, the future [campaign] headquarters [of ours] is almost formed, the work is going on. Definitely all of you will have engagement models, opportunities. Various directions will be proposed, and you will undoubtedly find your place—as desired, depending on the degree of readiness.

We were working on all of this for about two weeks. I believe work will be conducted with you in the next seven to ten days to ensure engagement. The elections will not be easy, there will be a need for a huge campaigning. I understand that we have ‘specialized’ in street struggle; I believe there will probably be a need for such a struggle. I hope that after the resignation [of acting PM Nikol Pashinyan], our law enforcement system will behave in a more restrained way, realizing that this person has no chance of being re-elected," Kocharyan stated.