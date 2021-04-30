2nd President Kocharyan: Reaction to rigging Armenia elections shall be aggressive, decisive

The authorities should know that every step of rigging the elections will receive a reaction from under which they will not come out. The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, stated this during a talk with his supporters, and referring to the country’s snap parliamentary elections slated for June 20.
"That reaction shall be aggressive, decisive. If this approach is formed in the form of public demand, no authorities will take that step, will not take the risk, realizing what the consequences will be. I do not believe they have enough resources to take such steps. The issue must be resolved in another way, immediately; it depends on you," Kocharyan added, addressing his supporters.