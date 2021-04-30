President to Nancy Pelosi: You, your team did everything to reach official recognition of Armenian Genocide

Arman Tatoyan: Armenia Ombudsman's Office analyzed nearly 300 videos showing tortures of Armenians

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Country has no village head not charged on some criminals cases

Armenia 2nd President on fight against emigration: Power, atmosphere need to be changed

Armenian man throws himself out a window of medical center for COVID-19 patients in Yerevan

Armenian advocate: Nikol Pashinyan continues to benefit from PM's privileges, this is unlawful

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Why should you be respected if you are crumpled?

Ombudsman: Employees' rights are one of the major issues during period of pandemic in Armenia

Maison Francis Kurkdjian launches 3 new perfumes

2nd President Kocharyan: Reaction to rigging Armenia elections shall be aggressive, decisive

Ex-President Kocharyan: Armenia snap parliamentary elections will not be easy

Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan: I'm not offended by the people

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Lying by an official should become criminally punishable

Armenia President congratulates King of Sweden on 75th birthday

The FUTURE ARMENIAN public initiative is launched, with 15 goals

Armenia acting PM: Industry is one of driving forces of EEU economic system (PHOTOS)

Criminal case opened into finding of human skull in Armenia village field

Yerevan tunnel smoke source is determined

Three new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia President: All necessary measures need to be taken to ensure POWs’ return from Azerbaijan

536 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Blinken decides to visit Ukraine

Smoke coming out of Yerevan tunnel

At least 44 killed in Israel pilgrimage stampede

Artsakh MFA: ‘Koltso’ operation became yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan genocidal policy

Pashinyan: Russia relations with Armenia have been, are, will be good

Newspaper: Armenia acting PM finds way to get rid of Yerevan mayor

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Sargsyan discusses all details with future ally party leader

Abraham Accords effect: more armed drones in Middle East

Stepanakert: Construction of new district has started in Karmir Shuka village (PHOTOS)

Armenia ombudsman special report: Azerbaijani attacks were accompanied by cruelties, beheadings (VIDEO)

Royal Mint produces largest gold coin in history weighing 10 kg

Saudi Arabia to close 8 more Turkish schools

Karabakh President: Russia has sent 15,000 doses of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

Europa League: After the first halves

Facebook will pay $ 5 million to reporters for newsletter

Why consuming omega-3 fatty acids may be dangerous?

Delegation of Armenian ex-army general's wife's NGO on visit to Karabakh

23-year-old Karabakh war veteran dies after curving off road with asphalt leveling machine

New York Mayor plans to fully reopen city on July 1

Barcelona's gift to Madrid football clubs

Republican Party of Armenia Vice-President on cooperation with opposition Homeland Party

Armenian economist: Acting economy minister probably believes in his absurd statements

Armenia Ombudsman to French MPs: Azerbaijan is artificially delaying and politicizing return of Armenian POWs

Vatican: Pope Francis declares war on corruption

Member of ruling faction of Yerevan Council of Elders resigns

70-year-old woman dies after driver runs over her in Yerevan

Armenia acting FM, French MPs touch upon regional security and peace

Armenian parliamentary speaker: Public's response may be coarse if changes aren't made in judiciary

Total global spending on COVID-19 vaccines to reach $ 157 billion by 2025

Republican Party of Armenia to run in snap parliamentary elections through alliance with opposition party

What combination of vitamins is suitable for prevention of severe COVID-19?

Armenia MFA condemns damaging and burning of pedestal of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Yerevan

Armenia's Pashinyan attends Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's narrow-format meeting

France to ease quarantine from May 19

China says US is stepping up military activity against it

Conor McGregor sells his whiskey brand for $ 600 million

NATO conducts large-scale drills in Albania

CONCACAF Champions League: Zelarayan scores goal

Armenia acting economy minister urges protesters to apply for jobs at ministry

Armenia MOD: 8-10 Azerbaijanis in civilian clothes cross over to area between military posts

Erling Haaland changes his hairstyle

Armenian MFA: Russia FM to pay visit to Armenia from May 5 to 6

EU issues statement on Armenian POWs in Baku, human skull found in Armenia village, 29.04.21 digest

Armenia National Security Service: 21-km sector of road in Syunik Province to be controlled with technical resources

Protest staged near Armenia Prosecutor General's Office ends

Armenia Investigative Committee reports discovery of a human skull in field in village, preparing a report

Yerevan mayor hosts counterpart of Karabakh's Stepanakert who is on unofficial visit

French MPs intend to submit bills criminalizing denial of Armenian Genocide and regarding Artsakh

Armenia Parliament Speaker meets with Supreme Judicial Council acting chairman and members

Armenia acting economy minister says he'll resign if two-digit economic growth isn't ensured by end of this year

Melkonyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan security service heads last met on captives’ issue month ago

Protest being staged outside Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Mishustin says fraternal ties with Armenia are dear to Russia

Armenia acting PM: It might turn out that there has to be a stamp in vaccinated citizens' passports

Daniel Carvajal is out due to injury

Sergey Lavrov to visit Yerevan and Baku

European Parliament requires EU to introduce COVID certificates for a year

Why do some COVID-19 patients experience loss of taste?

Armenia 1st Ombudsperson on National Security Service summoning her and her husband to questioning

2nd President Kocharyan: We have serious governance crisis in Armenia

Peskov says Washington's recognition of Armenian Genocide is a "carrot and stick" game

Armenian analyst: US intends to overturn Resolution 907 and provide military assistance to Azerbaijan

Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with Russia’s Mishustin

Armenia to set ban on sale of Turkish goods

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: We can bring back Artsakh’s Shushi, Hadrut through negotiations

2nd president Kocharyan on Armenian POWs’ issue: Campaign should start which Azerbaijan “nerves” can’t stand

4 people killed in a German hospital

Croatia vs Armenia clash to be held in Velika Gorica

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan on recent Artsakh war: In my opinion this was planned defeat

Armenia Investigative Committee summons ARF-D members

Kim Kardashian shares new photo in sexy bikini

Armenia National Security Service official: There is commission that studies border delimitation issues

Spokesperson: Armenia acting premier arrives in Russia’s Kazan (PHOTOS)

Catholicos of All Armenians travels to US

Risks of getting COVID-19 when boarding a plane?

One more death from coronavirus reported in Artsakh

New deputy provincial governor is appointed to Armenia’s Tavush

Acting PM: Armenia will get 1mn doses of coronavirus vaccines from Russia