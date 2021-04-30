News
Arman Tatoyan: Armenia Ombudsman's Office analyzed nearly 300 videos showing tortures of Armenians
Arman Tatoyan: Armenia Ombudsman's Office analyzed nearly 300 videos showing tortures of Armenians
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia has thoroughly studied the remarks of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The Office has analyzed nearly 300 videos showing the tortures of Armenians, translated the words and phrases into Russian and English and forwarded all the videos to international organizations along with the materials. This is what Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan said during today’s discussion on the 2020 Annual Report of the Office of the Human Rights Defender held as part of the session of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to the Ombudsman, with this, the Office showed that, in essence, the remarks of the President of Azerbaijan “inspired” employees in Azerbaijan during the years of war and provoked them to commit certain crimes, referring to war crimes.

“The tortures and atrocities were a part of the general state policy, not actions committed by particular soldiers. Evidence of this is the fact that after all that, Azerbaijan highly appreciated those actions, and the authorities and other figures even encouraged those actions,” Tatoyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
